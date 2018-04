BRIEF-Bny Mellon Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings Of $1.14 Billion Or $1.10 Per Common Share

April 19 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp:

* BNY MELLON REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS OF $1.14 BILLION OR $1.10 PER COMMON SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.10

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.96 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $4.05 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTER-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF $1.9 TRILLION INCREASED 8%

* “STRONG EQUITY MARKETS AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES WERE IMPORTANT DRIVERS” IN QUARTER

* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON - SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QUARTER

* “OUR ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT SAW SOLID INFLOWS IN ACTIVELY MANAGED STRATEGIES”

* QTRLY NET INTEREST REVENUE $919 MILLION VERSUS $792 MILLION