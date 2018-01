BRIEF-BNY Mellon Reports Q4 Earnings Of $1.08 Per Share

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp:

* BNY MELLON REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS OF $1.13 BILLION OR $1.08 PER COMMON SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.08

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.90 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IN QUARTER, U.S. TAX LEGISLATION ESTIMATED NET BENEFIT OF $427 MILLION, OR $0.41 PER COMMON SHARE

* QTRLY SEVERANCE, LITIGATION AND OTHER CHARGES OF $246 MILLION, OR $0.24 PER COMMON SHARE ‍​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE OF $3.7 BILLION, DECREASED 2 PCT

* QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS A CREDIT OF $6 MILLION‍​

* RETURNED NEARLY $900 MILLION THROUGH SHARE REPURCHASES AND DIVIDENDS AND $3.6 BILLION IN FULL-YEAR 2017

* QTRLY TOTAL NON-GAAP REVENUE $‍​3,719 MILLION VERSUS. $3,786 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INTEREST REVENUE $‍​851 MILLION VERSUS $831 MILLION

* AT QUARTER-END AUM OF $1.9 TRILLION INCREASED 15 PCT

* Q4 RESULTS “FAVORABLY IMPACTED BY STRONG EQUITY MARKETS AND UNDERLYING BUSINESSES CONTINUED TO SHOW MODEST GROWTH IN REVENUES AND PROFITS”

* QTRLY NET LONG-TERM INFLOWS OF $16 BILLION

* QTRLY NET SHORT-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $4 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $4.00 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY REVENUE INCLUDES $320 MILLION NEGATIVE IMPACT RELATED TO U.S. TAX LEGISLATION AND OTHER CHARGES, WHICH DECREASED TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH BY 8 PCT

* EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 21 PCT‍​