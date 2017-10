Oct 3 (Reuters) - STOCKMANN OYJ ABP:

* BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ANNULLED MOST OF ADDITIONAL TAXES IMPOSED ON STOCKMANN FOR THE YEARS 2009-2011

* ‍BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ANNULLED EUR 7.7 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL TAX IMPOSED ON STOCKMANN​

* ‍WILL RETURN EUR 7.7 MILLION TO ITS Q3 INCOME STATEMENT IN 2017​

* ‍CONSEQUENTLY, ADDITIONAL TAX WILL BE EUR 2.6 MILLION​

* SAYS ADDITIONAL TAX WILL BE EUR 2.6 MILLION