April 24 (Reuters) - Avis Budget Group Inc:

* AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC - BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM TWELVE TO FOURTEEN DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018

* AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC - APPOINTED JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS AS DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY