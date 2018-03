March 13 (Reuters) - Oi Sa:

* BOARD OF BRAZILIAN CARRIER OI APPROVES CAPITAL RAISE OF AT LEAST 7.3 BILLION REAIS, UP TO 12.3 BILLION REAIS- FILING

* BOARD OF BRAZILIAN CARRIER OI SAYS NEW SHARES WILL BE ISSUED AT 7 REAIS- FILING

* BRAZILIAN CARRIER OI SAYS DILUTION OF CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS WITH CAPITAL RAISE MAY REACH UP TO 70 PERCENT- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)