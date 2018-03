March 13 (Reuters) - B&G Foods Inc:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF B&G FOODS AUTHORIZES STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* B&G FOODS - AUTHORIZED A STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR REPURCHASE OF UP TO $50.0 MILLION OF CO'S COMMON STOCK THROUGH MARCH 15, 2019