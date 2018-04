April 26 (Reuters) - India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd says:

* TO RE-CONVENE MEETING FOR DELIBERATION OF BINDING BIDS TO RAISE FUND OR RESTRUCTURE CO APRIL 27

* MEETING WILL ALSO DECIDE FURTHER BOARD RESTRUCTURING

* WILL ADD THREE NEW MEMBERS AS ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS Source text: bit.ly/2JuylCi Further company coverage: (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee)