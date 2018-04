April 30 (Reuters) - Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP:

* BOARDWALK ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.10 PER UNIT

* Q1 REVENUE $335.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $347 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: