March 19 (Reuters) - Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Lp:

* BOARDWALK PIPELINE PARTNERS LP - ‍BOARDWALK DOES NOT EXPECT FERC’S PROPOSED POLICY REVISIONS TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON CO’S REVENUE​

* BOARDWALK PIPELINE PARTNERS LP - ‍GULF SOUTH PIPELINE CURRENTLY HAS A RATE MORATORIUM IN PLACE WITH ITS CUSTOMERS UNTIL 2023​