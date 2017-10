Oct 30 (Reuters) - Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Lp

* Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP says expects total capital expenditures to be about $790 million in 2017 - sec filing‍​

* Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP says 2017 capital expenditures include about $140 million for maintenance capital and $650 million related to growth projects Source text: (bit.ly/2ifCMoN) Further company coverage: