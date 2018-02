Feb 26 (Reuters) - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust :

* BOARDWALK REIT ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE C$0.53

* SEES 2018 FFO PER UNIT $2.15 TO $2.35

* SEES 2018 AFFO PER UNIT RANGE $1.70 TO $1.90

* ESTIMATING STABILIZED BUILDING NOI GROWTH OF 2% TO 7% IN 2018

* Q4 AVERAGE OCCUPANCY (PERIOD AVERAGE) 94.37 PERCENT VERSUS 94.24 PERCENT LAST YEAR

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW C$0.50 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW C$2.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: