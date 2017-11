Nov 14 (Reuters) - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

* Boardwalk REIT announces third quarter financial results, a long-term strategic plan focused on nav growth, and change to monthly distribution beginning in 2018

* Q3 FFO per share c$0.53

* Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust says ‍reiterates 2017 financial guidance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: