BRIEF-Boardwalk restructures and extends firm transportation service agreements with Southwestern Energy
#Market News
October 2, 2017 / 12:26 PM / in 18 days

BRIEF-Boardwalk restructures and extends firm transportation service agreements with Southwestern Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Lp

* Boardwalk restructures and extends firm transportation service agreements with Southwestern Energy

* Boardwalk Pipeline - ‍agreement lowers contract quantities for Southwestern’s existing firm transportation contracts on Fayetteville Lateral through 2020​

* Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Lp - ‍agreement adds new long-term firm transportation agreements on Fayetteville and Greenville Laterals through 2030​

* Boardwalk Pipeline - co to have rights through 2030 to transport natural gas that Southwestern produces in Fayetteville, Moorefield plays​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
