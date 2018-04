April 24 (Reuters) - ReShape Lifesciences Inc:

* RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES - ANNOUNCED THAT BOBBY I. GRIFFIN WILL RETIRE FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES SAYS SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL BE REDUCED FROM 6 TO 5 MEMBERS AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF GRIFFIN'S RETIREMENT - SEC FILING