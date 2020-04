April 9 (Reuters) - Bobst Group SA:

* BOBST AND CITO-SYSTEM ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT TO BOOST INNOVATION AND STANDARDIZATION IN TOOLING AND THE DIE-MAKING INDUSTRY

* BOBST GROUP SA - ON 8 APRIL, 2020, BOBST ACQUIRED A MAJORITY PARTICIPATION OF 51% IN CITO-SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: