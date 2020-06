BRIEF-Bobst Expects H1 Loss Due To COVID-19 Impact

June 24 (Reuters) - BOBST GROUP SA:

* EXPECTS FIRST HALF YEAR LOSS DUE TO COVID-19 LOCK-DOWN IMPACT AND ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN THE GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

* OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND CHF 50 TO 60 MILLION LOWER THAN THE CHF 15 MILLION ACHIEVED IN THE SAME PERIOD OF 2019.

* 2020 SALES WILL BE EVEN LESS BALANCED THAN IN PREVIOUS YEARS AFFECTING NEGATIVELY THE FIRST HALF-YEAR’S PROFITABILITY

* BOBST GROUP EXPECTS ITS SALES FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020 TO BE MORE THAN CHF 200 MILLION LOWER THAN THE CHF 737 MILLION ACHIEVED IN THE SAME PERIOD IN 2019.

* POSSIBLE AT THIS TIME TO GIVE A RELIABLE GUIDANCE FOR THE GROUP’S FULL YEAR REVENUES AND RESULTS. Source text: bit.ly/2AYH4hQ Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)