Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bobst Group SA:

* BOBST GROUP ANNOUNCES STRONG SALES GROWTH BUT LOWER RESULTS THAN IN 2017

* SALES INCREASED BY 6.9% TO CHF 1 635 MILLION

* OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) AT CHF 87 MILLION (CHF 119 MILLION IN 2017)

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.50 PROPOSED (CHF 2.60 IN 2017)

* ORDER ENTRIES AND BACKLOG AT A SIMILAR LEVEL AS IN 2017