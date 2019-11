Nov 8 (Reuters) - BOBST GROUP SA:

* CONFIRMS ITS FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* CURRENTLY EXPECTING FULL YEAR SALES ON A SIMILAR LEVEL AS IN PREVIOUS YEAR (2018 CHF 1 635 MILLION)

FULL YEAR OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN 5%.