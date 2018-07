July 19 (Reuters) - BOBST GROUP SA:

* EXPECTS SALES OF CHF 763 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018, COMPARED TO CHF 643 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017

* H1 RESULTS WILL NOT DEVELOP IN LINE WITH SALES

* OUTLOOK 2018: REVENUE INCREASE OF 5 TO 7% COMPARED TO 2017 FY (SALES IN 2017: CHF 1 529 MILLION) IS NOW EXPECTED

* OUTLOOK 2018: FORECAST FOR EBIT IS REDUCED

* NOW EXPECTS AN OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) OF MORE THAN CHF 90 MILLION FOR THE ENTIRE FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2Lof4av Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)