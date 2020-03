BRIEF-Bobst Group Reports Sales Of CHF 1 636 Million In 2019 Up 0.1% from 2018

March 2 (Reuters) - Bobst Group SA:

* SALES OF CHF 1 636 MILLION IN 2019, AN INCREASE OF 0.1%, COMPARED TO 2018

* QTRLY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) AT CHF 81 MILLION (CHF 87 MILLION IN 2018)

* NET RESULT AT CHF 53 MILLION IN 2019 (CHF 50 MILLION IN 2018)

* IN 2020, GROUP IS CURRENTLY EXPECTING FULL YEAR SALES TO BE AROUND 6% LOWER AS IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* BOBST GROUP - FULL YEAR OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) MARGIN EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR DUE TO LOWER SALES

* BOBST GROUP - CORONAVIRUS IMPACTING BOBST’S BUSINESS OPERATION TO CERTAIN EXTENT; ACTUAL IMPACT TO DEPEND ON SITUATION, DURATION OF OUTBREAK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: