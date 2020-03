March 20 (Reuters) - BOBST GROUP SA:

* SITE OF BOBST LYON MOVED INTO ITS MINIMUM PRODUCTION LEVEL AS OF THURSDAY MARCH 19TH 08:00

* SITE OF BOBST MEX AND BOBST GRENCHEN WILL ENTER INTO THEIR MINIMUM PRODUCTION LEVELS FRIDAY MARCH 2020 AT 16:00

* ALL SITES FOR A MINIMUM DURATION OF TWO WEEKS

* WE WILL PUT OUR FACTORIES AT THEIR LOWEST MACHINE PRODUCTION LEVEL TO FOCUS ON PARTS AND SERVICES WITHOUT COMPROMISING SECURITY OF OUR EMPLOYEES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)