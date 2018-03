March 14 (Reuters) - Boc Aviation Ltd:

* FY ‍NET PROFIT AFTER TAX WAS US$587 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 40%​

* FY ‍TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME ROSE 17% YEAR-ON-YEAR, TO US$1,401 MILLION​

‍BOARD RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF US$0.192 PER SHARE​