April 11 (Reuters) - BOC Aviation Ltd:

* TOTAL NUMBER OF AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO BE DELIVERED IN 2018 IS 54

* AS AT MARCH 31, CO HAD PORTFOLIO OF 321 OWNED & MANAGED AIRCRAFT, AVERAGE AIRCRAFT AGE 3.1 YEARS

* NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018

* 10 AIRCRAFTS ON ORDER INCLUDE 2 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT, 2 AIRBUS A330NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT & 6 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: