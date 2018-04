April 16 (Reuters) - BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd:

* UNIT ENTERED CAPITAL INJECTION AND SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT FOR ITS CAPITAL INJECTION OF ABOUT RMB433.1 MILLION INTO BOCCF

* UPON COMPLETION OF CAPITAL INJECTION & AGREEMENT UNIT WILL CONTINUE TO OWN ABOUT 12.37% OF ENLARGED EQUITY INTEREST IN BOCCF

* BOCCC ALSO ENTERED JV AGREEMENT WITH INVESTORS OF BOCCF

* JV AGREEMENT FOR REGULATING RIGHTS & OBLIGATIONS IN OPERATION & MANAGEMENT OF BUSINESS AND AFFAIRS OF BOCCF