March 27 (Reuters) - BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd:

* PROPOSED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.992 PER SHARE FOR 2019

* FY NET OPERATING INCOME BEFORE IMPAIRMENT ALLOWANCES HK$ 58,444 MLN VERSUS HK$54,535 MLN

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$33,574 MILLION VERSUS HK$32,070 MILLION

* COVID-19 SINCE EARLY JAN LIKELY IMPACTED TO A CERTAIN EXTENT, GROUP’S ASSET QUALITY AND RETURNS FROM CERTAIN BUSINESSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: