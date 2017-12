Dec 25 (Reuters) - Boco Inter-Telecom Co Ltd:

* SAYS ITS SHARES WILL RESUME TRADE ON DEC 27

* SAYS TO DATE, CHINESE COURT HAS APPLIED FOR THE COMPANY'S CAPITAL WORTH 3.16 BILLION YUAN ($483.33 million) TO BE FROZEN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BxVdh0; bit.ly/2C1V1Y8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5380 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)