BRIEF-BOCO Inter-Telecom says freeze of shares
November 27, 2017 / 2:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-BOCO Inter-Telecom says freeze of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - BOCO Inter-Telecom Co Ltd

* Says 207.6 million shares(32.9 percent stake)held by controlling shareholder were frozen in order by Shenzhen Intermediate People’s Court and Beijing Third Intermediate People’s Court for three years from Nov. 16 and Nov. 23 respectively

* Says 50 million shares held by controlling shareholder were frozen in order by Hunan People’s Court for three years from Nov. 21

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/DQwTKZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

