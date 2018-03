BRIEF-BoC's Poloz: central banks reaching point where they are easing off accelerator

March 13 (Reuters) -

* BOC’S POLOZ: ECONOMY MAY BE AN ESTIMATED 50 PERCENT MORE SENSITIVE TO HIGHER RATES THAN IT WAS 10 YEARS AGO

* BOC’S POLOZ: WE DON’T KNOW WHAT THE NEW NORMAL RATE OF INTEREST MIGHT BE; LIKELY HIGHER THAN IT IS TODAY BUT WE ARE NOT BEING MECHANICAL

* BOC’S POLOZ: IF WE WERE MECHANICAL ABOUT PROCESS WE WOULD BE PRONE TO POLICY ERRORS

* BOC’S POLOZ: Q4 GREW LESS THAN WE THOUGHT BUT UNDERLYING DETAILS WERE POSITIVE

* BOC’S POLOZ: DECISION NOT TO CHANGE RATES LAST WEEK REFLECTED OUR COMFORT WITH WHAT IS HAPPENING

* BOC’S POLOZ: THERE’S A DISTINCTION BETWEEN TIGHTENING POLICY AND REDUCING STIMULUS

* BOC’S POLOZ: CENTRAL BANKS ARE REACHING THE POINT WHERE THEY ARE EASING OFF THE ACCELERATOR Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)