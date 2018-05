OTTAWA, May 16 (Reuters) -

* BANK OF CANADA’S SCHEMBRI: WE RECOGNIZE LOWER INTEREST RATES DO CREATE FINANCIAL VULNERABILITIES

* BOC’S SCHEMBRI: FIRMS HAVE TOLD US UNCERTAINTY ON NAFTA IS IMPACTING THEIR INVESTMENT DECISIONS

* BOC’S SCHEMBRI: CAPACITY IS BEING HINDERED BY FIRMS’ RELUCTANCE TO TAKE ON INVESTMENT IN FACE OF UNCERTAINTY, SOME OF WHICH IS RELATED TO NAFTA (Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Andrea Hopkins)