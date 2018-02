Feb 15 (Reuters) -

* BANK OF CANADA‘S SCHEMBRI SAYS BANK SEES NEUTRAL RATE ROUGHLY IN 2.5-3.5 PERCENT RANGE

* BOC‘S SCHEMBRI: REITERATES BANK TAKING CAUTIOUS APPROACH TO INTEREST RATES IN FUTURE

* BOC‘S SCHEMBRI: DOESN‘T MEAN RATES WILL REMAIN LOW FOREVER; ARE FOLLOWING THE DATA VERY CLOSELY

* BOC‘S SCHEMBRI: THERE‘S A BALANCE BETWEEN BEING CAUTIOUS AND MONITORING INFLATIONARY PRESSURES Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)