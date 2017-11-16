FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BoC's Wilkins: there are trade-offs when it comes to monetary policy
November 16, 2017 / 12:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-BoC's Wilkins: there are trade-offs when it comes to monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada’s Wilkins: there are trade-offs when it comes to monetary policy, micro, macroprudential measures help most on financial stability

* BoC’s Wilkins: there was no sense at time of rate hikes that we thought pace of growth at time was sustainable

* BoC’s Wilkins: recent OSFI rules are good measures but warrants watching impact

* BoC’s Wilkins: prudent for central bank to take uncertainty about inflation seriously and watch the data

* BoC’s Wilkins: the idea of a “hot or not” economy not really imbedded into our thinking Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)

