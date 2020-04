April 6 (Reuters) - Bodycote PLC:

* BODYCOTE PLC - TRADING IN Q1 HAS NOT BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY DISRUPTION FROM PANDEMIC

* BODYCOTE PLC - BEEN TAKING MITIGATING ACTIONS IN ANTICIPATION OF TOUGHER CONDITIONS TO COME

* BODYCOTE PLC - IS APPROXIMATELY £83 MILLION DRAWN ON ITS £230 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* BODYCOTE PLC - BOARD IS KEEPING PROPOSAL FOR FINAL DIVIDEND UNDER REVIEW.