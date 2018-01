Jan 16 (Reuters) - BOE Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT RECEIVED EXEMPTION OF DEBT WORTH 6.3 BILLION YUAN ($979.28 million), WHICH WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS DUE TO GAINS OF ABOUT 900 MILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Di9Wkd Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4333 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)