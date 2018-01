Jan 19 (Reuters) - Boe Varitronix Ltd:

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN NET PROFIT FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* -EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INTENSE COMPETITION IN THIN FILM TRANSISTOR MARKET