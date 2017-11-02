BRIEF-Boehringer, Dicerna collaborate to develop novel treatments for chronic liver diseases including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Boehringer Ingelheim and Dicerna announce collaboration to develop novel treatments for chronic liver diseases including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)

* Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, Dicerna may receive more than $200 million from Boehringer Ingelheim​

* Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Dicerna is also eligible to receive royalties staggered up to double-digits on worldwide net sales​