May 14 (Reuters) - Boehringer Ingelheim:

* BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM ACQUIRES NORTHERN BIOLOGICS INC

* BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM - TOTAL TRANSACTION INCLUDES AN UPFRONT PAYMENT, MILESTONES AND OTHER CONSIDERATION PAYMENTS

* BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM- SELLER WILL RETAIN NORTHERN BIOLOGICS NAME AND WILL CONTINUE TO DRIVE CERTAIN PRECLINICAL EFFORTS ON ONE OF PROGRAMS

* BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM - WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CLINICAL, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT OF ACQUIRED PROGRAMS