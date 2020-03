March 12 (Reuters) - BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM AND ELI LILLY AND COMPANY:

* BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM AND ELI LILLY AND COMPANY - FDA GRANTS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR INVESTIGATION OF EMPAGLIFLOZIN TO REDUCE RISK OF KIDNEY DISEASE PROGRESSION AND CARDIOVASCULAR DEATH IN ADULTS WITH CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE Source text for Eikon: (Gdansk Newsroom)