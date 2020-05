May 26 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM AND LILLY TO COLLABORATE WITH DUKE CLINICAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE ON A PRAGMATIC TRIAL EXAMINING JARDIANCE’S® EFFECTS FOLLOWING AN ACUTE MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION

* ELI LILLY - RANDOMIZED CLINICAL TRIAL TO BE CONDUCTED, ANALYZED, REPORTED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DCRI, WITH BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM AND CO PROVIDING FUNDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: