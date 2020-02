Feb 27 (Reuters) - Boehringer Ingelheim

* BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM ENTERS DISCOVERY STAGE COLLABORATION WITH TRUTINO BIOSCIENCES TO GROW ITS CANCER IMMUNOLOGY PORTFOLIO WITH NOVEL CYTOKINE PLATFORM

* BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM - CO GAINS ACCESS TO TRUTINO'S ODC PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY FOR GENERATION & DEVELOPMENT OF UP TO 3 NEW ODC CANDIDATES