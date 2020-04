BRIEF-Boehringer Ingelheim FY Operating Result Up At EUR 3.8 Billion

April 8 (Reuters) - BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH:

* FY SALES OF ALMOST 19 BILLION EUROS IN 2019, AN INCREASE OF 5.7% ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY EFFECTS

* WE FOCUS ON LIMITING THE IMPACT OF THE CRISIS BY ENSURING THAT PATIENTS AND ANIMALS ARE SUPPLIED WITH MEDICINES, RESEARCH HELPS FIND TREATMENT OPTIONS, AND PROTECTS OUR EMPLOYEES

* DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO PROVIDE AN OUTLOOK FOR 2020

* OPERATING RESULT ROSE BY ALMOST NINE PERCENT TO EUR 3.8 BILLION (Gdansk Newsroom)