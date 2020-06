June 22 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* J.P. MORGAN SEC PLC HIKMA PHARMACEUTICAL - PROPOSED PLACING IN HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

* J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC- BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INVEST GMBH SAYS INTENTION TO SELL UP TO ABOUT 28 MILLION SHARES IN HIKMA

* J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC - PLACING SHARES WILL BE OFFERED BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: