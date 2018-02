BRIEF-Boehringer Ingelheim Says Will Stop Testing Drug For Alzheimer's After Failed Trial

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Boehringer Ingelheim:

* BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM REFOCUSES PDE9 INHIBITION BRAIN RESEARCH ON SCHIZOPHRENIA FOLLOWING RESULTS FROM PHASE II ALZHEIMER‘S TRIALS

* BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM - PHASE II ALZHEIMER‘S DISEASE TRIALS WITH INVESTIGATIONAL COMPOUND BI 409306 HAD NOT MET EFFICACY ENDPOINTS

* BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM - PLANS FOR FURTHER TRIALS WITH BI 409306 IN AD WILL NOT BE PURSUED

* BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM - WILL REFOCUS EFFORTS ON ONGOING SCHIZOPHRENIA TRIALS WITH BI 409306