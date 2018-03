March 20 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING - CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES‍​

* BOEING - THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737 МАХ 10 JETS‍​