April 26 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING AWARDED $427 MILLION DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT

* BOEING - DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MILLION SOLE-SOURCE CONTRACT

* BOEING - CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE CONSUMABLE MATERIAL FOR F/A-18 DEPOT MAINTENANCE WITH OPTION FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL YEARS