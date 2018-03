March 16 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED AS DIRECTOR FOR 2018-2019 TO AID TRANSITION

* BOEING - ‍ KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019​

* BOEING - ‍BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR​