March 16 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING SAYS CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG’S TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 WAS $18.5 MILLION VERSUS $15.1 MILLION IN 2016 ‍​- SEC FILING

* BOEING SAYS CFO GREGORY SMITH‍​'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $17.2 MILLION Source text : [bit.ly/2Dy4BkW] Further company coverage: