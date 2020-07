July 29 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING CEO DAVE CALHOUN SAYS SITUATION HAS GOTTEN MORE DIFFICULT – CNBC INTERVIEW

* BOEING CEO DAVE CALHOUN SAYS LOOKING AT A 3-YEAR RECOVERY FOR INDUSTRY – CNBC

* BOEING CEO DAVE CALHOUN SAYS 737 MAX RECERTIFICATION PROCEEDING WELL - CNBC Source text: cnb.cx/30W1gtr Further company coverage: