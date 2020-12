BRIEF-BOEING CFO SAYS MODEST 787 PRODUCTION REDUCTION TO 5/MONTH BY MID 2021

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING CFO SAYS MODEST 787 PRODUCTION REDUCTION TO 5/MONTH BY MID 2021

* BOEING CFO SAYS WILL ADJUST 737 PRODUCTION RATE “AS APPROPRIATE”

* BOEING CFO SAYS DELIVERED NO 787S IN NOVEMBER

* BOEING CFO SAYS COMFORTABLE ON NEAR-TERM LIQUIDITY, BUT KEEPING OPTIONS OPEN

* BOEING CFO SAYS 737 MAX IS SINGLE BIGGEST DRIVER OF CASH FLOW RECOVERY

* BOEING CFO SAYS PRE-DELIVERY PAYMENTS WILL BE BUMPY AS CARRIERS ADJUST FLEETS GIVEN COVID

* BOEING CFO SAYS 777X ENTRY INTO SERVICE WILL BE INFLUENCED BY THE REGULATOR

* ON PRODUCT STRATEGY, BOEING CFO SAYS ENVIRONMENT HAS CHANGED GIVEN COVID