April 10 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING DELIVERS FIRST REUSABLE 3D-PRINTED FACE SHIELDS FOR COVID-19 RESPONSE

* BOEING - IS SET TO PRODUCE THOUSANDS MORE FACE SHIELDS PER WEEK, GRADUALLY INCREASING PRODUCTION OUTPUT TO MEET GROWING NEED FOR PPE IN U.S.

* BOEING - HHS ACCEPTED INITIAL SHIPMENT OF 2,300 FACE SHIELDS THIS MORNING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: