BRIEF-Boeing Employees To 3D-Print Personal Protective Equipment Using Additive Manufacturing Machines

March 30 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING - BOEING EMPLOYEES TO 3D-PRINT PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT USING ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING MACHINES

* BOEING - DEPENDING ON SIZE OF THE MACHINE, UP TO 24 FACE SHIELD FRAMES CAN BE 3D-PRINTED EACH DAY

* BOEING - IS TARGETING AN INITIAL PRODUCTION RATE OF 3D-PRINT FACE SHIELDS OF SEVERAL THOUSAND A WEEK

* BOEING - ANNOUNCED INTENT TO OFFER USE OF BOEING DREAMLIFTER TO HELP TRANSPORT CRITICAL & URGENTLY NEEDED SUPPLIES TO HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONALS